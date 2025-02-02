Zach Collins News: Bound for Chicago

The Spurs traded Collins to the Bulls on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Collins is involved in the NBA's second blockbuster move in less than 24 hours. In a three-team trade involving the Bulls, Kings and Spurs, Chicago will receive Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and a 2025 first-round pick, Sacramento will receive Zach LaVine (personal), Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks and San Antonio will collect De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin. Collins was averaging just 4.6 minutes per game over his last eight outings while buried on the Spurs' depth chart behind Victor Wembanyama and Charles Bassey. Collins will likely be competing for playing time with Jalen Smith (illness) in Chicago, but the duo could see more minutes if the Bulls opt to trade Nikola Vucevic before the NBA trade deadline Feb. 6.