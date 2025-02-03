Zach Collins News: Could make Bulls debut Tuesday

Collins (recently traded) is available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Collins was involved in Sunday's three-team trade that was centered around De'Aaron Fox going to the Spurs and Zach LaVine heading to the Kings. Collins, Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones were sent to Chicago as part of the transaction, and all three are set to make their Bulls debut Tuesday. Collins' playing outlook in Chicago currently looks about that same as it did in San Antonio, but he could move into a more meaningful role in the rotation if Nikola Vucevic is moved prior to Thursday's trade deadline.