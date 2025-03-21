Zach Collins News: Efficient in limited run Thursday
Collins totaled six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over eight minutes during Thursday's 128-116 victory over the Kings.
Collins received fewer than 10 minutes of playing time for the first time since logging a DNP via a coach's decision Feb. 12. The big man will likely continue to see fewer minutes as long as Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams aren't restricted.
