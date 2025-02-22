Zach Collins News: Grabs 10 boards Saturday

Collins posted eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 loss to the Suns.

Collins finished Saturday's game as the Bulls' second leading scorer behind Nikola Vucevic (10) and third among Chicago's reserves in scoring. It was the first game that Collins served as the primary backup at center behind Vucevic due to the absence of Jalen Smith (concussion). Collins will continue to see extended playing time off the bench for as long as Smith remains sidelined.