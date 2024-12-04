Fantasy Basketball
Zach Collins headshot

Zach Collins News: Held scoreless in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Collins notched zero points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 loss to the Suns.

As long as Victor Wembanyama is upright, Collins is a tough sell outside of very deep fantasy formats. He's averaging 14.5 minutes per contest this season, but he's a viable streamer whenever Wembanyama is forced to miss a game.

Zach Collins
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
