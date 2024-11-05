Zach Collins News: Lackluster outing Monday

Collins racked up four points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

Collins struggled from the field Monday, though he did tie his season-high mark in steals. The 26-year-old has played double-digit minutes in each of the Spurs' seven regular-season games, and with Jeremy Sochan (thumb) out for the foreseeable future, Collins is a candidate for an increased role off the bench.