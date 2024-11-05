Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Collins headshot

Zach Collins News: Lackluster outing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Collins racked up four points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

Collins struggled from the field Monday, though he did tie his season-high mark in steals. The 26-year-old has played double-digit minutes in each of the Spurs' seven regular-season games, and with Jeremy Sochan (thumb) out for the foreseeable future, Collins is a candidate for an increased role off the bench.

Zach Collins
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now