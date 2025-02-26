Zach Collins News: Monster game against Clippers

Collins supplied 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Collins started for a second straight game, moving into the first unit while Jalen Smith (concussion) and Nikola Vucevic (calf) are sidelined. Collins reeled in a career-high 17 rebounds and fell one assist short of matching his career high also. It's unclear how long the pair of big men will be out, but Collins has filled in nicely.