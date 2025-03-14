Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Collins headshot

Zach Collins News: Nears double-double off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Collins recorded nine points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 victory over the Nets.

Collins didn't have a lot of touches on offense and didn't have a ton of minutes overall, but he made the most of his time out there. Collins not only finished one rebound and one point away from posting a double-double, but he also outplayed Nikola Vucevic, who was returning to the first unit, by a sizable margin. That said, Collins should continue to play off the bench in the foreseeable future, so his fantasy upside should remain fairly limited.

Zach Collins
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now