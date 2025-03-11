Zach Collins News: Plays well in win

Collins contributed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 121-103 victory over the Pacers.

Nikola Vucevic came off the bench during his return from a seven-game absence streak due to a calf injury, but head coach Billy Donovan said after the game that he would "eventually" return to the starting lineup, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. That's bad news for the fantasy value of Collins, but his fantasy managers may want to hold him until that actually happens. Over his last eight outings, Collins has averaged 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.