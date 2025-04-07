Zach Collins News: Pulls down eight boards

Collins chipped in four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes during Sunday's 131-117 victory over the Hornets.

With Nikola Vucevic healthy and starting, Collins has been used sparingly by the Bulls in recent games. In his last seven outings, Collins has averaged 14.4 minutes per contest with 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists, limiting his fantasy appeal to very deep leagues.