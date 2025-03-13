Fantasy Basketball
Zach Collins headshot

Zach Collins News: Retreating to bench Thrusday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Collins is not in the Bulls' starting lineup against the Nets on Thursday.

Collins will cede his place in the starting lineup to Nikola Vucevic on Thursday. Collins started in the Bulls' last eight games, and over that span he averaged 14.9 points on 58.7 percent shooting (including 37.0 percent from three on 3.4 3PA/G), 9.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.8 minutes per contest.

