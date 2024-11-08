Zach Collins News: Season-high 14 points in win

Collins chipped in 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 15 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Collins set a season-high mark in points in an extremely efficient outing Thursday. Through nine regular-season games, the 26-year-old center has averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals across 13.9 minutes per game. Collins will likely handle a more significant role with Jeremy Sochan (thumb) out for a significant amount of time.