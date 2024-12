Collins will come off the bench Sunday against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Collins will revert to his usual bench role following the clearance of Victor Wembanyama, who missed the team's last two matchups due to back soreness. Collins is averaging 2.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.0 minutes over his last six appearances as a reserve.