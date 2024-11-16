Zach Collins News: Starting in place of Wembanyama

Collins will start Saturday's game against the Mavericks, interim head coach Mitch Johnson told Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

Collins will get the nod under center with Victor Wembanyama (right knee contusion) out. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Charles Bassey are also expected to see time at center. Collins is averaging 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game off the bench this season, but he should experience an uptick in his usage as a starter.