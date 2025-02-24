Fantasy Basketball
Zach Collins headshot

Zach Collins News: Starting vs. 76ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Collins is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the 76ers, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Collins will get the nod in the first unit since Nikola Vucevic will miss this contest due to a calf injury. Collins hasn't started a game since Dec. 6, when he played for the Spurs. He's averaging 5.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his first three outings with Chicago.

