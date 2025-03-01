Zach Collins News: Stays hot in win

Collins dropped 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 boards, five assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 125-115 overtime win against the Raptors.

In the absence of Nikola Vucevic (calf), Collins has continued to dominate the big man minutes in head coach Billy Donovan's rotation. He once again made the most of his newfound role with his second straight double-double against the Raptors, and is now averaging 18.3 points and 11.7 boards on 55.9 percent shooting in his past three outings. So long as Vucevic stays on the sidelines, Collins will remain a viable fantasy option. The former has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, making Collins an attractive waiver wire pickup if he hasn't already been snatched up.