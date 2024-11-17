Zach Edey Injury: Exits early Sunday

Edey won't return to Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a left ankle injury.

Edey needed assistance to get to the locker room after rolling his ankle in the third quarter and was ruled out shortly thereafter. The rookie center will conclude Sunday's contest with seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 14 minutes. Jay Huff and Brandon Clarke will absorb the minutes at center for the remainder of the contest, while Edey's status for Tuesday's rematch with the Nuggets is now in question.