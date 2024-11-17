Zach Edey Injury: Goes back to locker room

Edey (ankle) was helped to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Nuggers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Edey limped to the locker room in the second quarter, but he was able to return for the start of the third quarter. However, he rolled his ankle in the third quarter and needed assistance back to the Grizzlies' locker room. If Edey is unable to return for the fourth quarter, Jay Huff will see an uptick in playing time off the bench.