Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday that Edey (ankle) will likely return to action early next week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Edey will miss his sixth straight contest Friday due to a left ankle injury. However, the rookie big man could suit up as soon as Sunday's game versus the Pacers. Until Edey is able to return, Brandon Clarke should continue to start at center for Memphis.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
