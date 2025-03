Edey (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Edey is battling some soreness in his right ankle. Brandon Clarke (knee) is also questionable, while Jaren Jackson (ankle) and Santi Aldama (calf) remain sidelined. GG Jackson may be asked to soak up a ton of minutes Monday.