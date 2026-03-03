Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey Injury: To miss remainder of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Edey underwent surgery Tuesday to resolve discomfort and bone stress in his left ankle, and he'll miss the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Memphis announced Sunday that Edey would require surgery, but he wasn't officially ruled out for the rest of the season until after going under the knife Tuesday. The club expects the big man to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Edey See More
