Zach Edey Injury: To miss remainder of season
Edey underwent surgery Tuesday to resolve discomfort and bone stress in his left ankle, and he'll miss the rest of the 2025-26 season.
Memphis announced Sunday that Edey would require surgery, but he wasn't officially ruled out for the rest of the season until after going under the knife Tuesday. The club expects the big man to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
