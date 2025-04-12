Fantasy Basketball
Zach Edey Injury: Uncertain status for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Edey is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to left ankle soreness.

The Grizzlies have already locked up a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so there's no point in risking some of their regular rotation members. This is particularly noteworthy with Edey, who has a frame that needs to be taken care of due to his size. The doubtful tag suggests Edey might not play, though. If he ends up being ruled out, then Jay Huff, Marvin Bagley and Lamar Stevens could be in line to see more minutes in the frontcourt.

