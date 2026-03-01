Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey Injury: Will undergo ankle surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Edey is without a timetable for a return and will undergo surgery to address lingering discomfort and talar bone stress in his left ankle.

Edey underwent surgery on the same ankle last June and hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to the ongoing injury. The Grizzlies are expected to provide a clearer timeline for the big man's return to action following his surgery, though it wouldn't be shocking to see the 22-36 Grizzlies shut him down for the remainder of the season. Edey is expected to make a full recovery.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Edey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Edey See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
2 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago