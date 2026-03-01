Zach Edey Injury: Will undergo ankle surgery

The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Edey is without a timetable for a return and will undergo surgery to address lingering discomfort and talar bone stress in his left ankle.

Edey underwent surgery on the same ankle last June and hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to the ongoing injury. The Grizzlies are expected to provide a clearer timeline for the big man's return to action following his surgery, though it wouldn't be shocking to see the 22-36 Grizzlies shut him down for the remainder of the season. Edey is expected to make a full recovery.