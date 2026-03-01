Zach Edey Injury: Will undergo ankle surgery
The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Edey is without a timetable for a return and will undergo surgery to address lingering discomfort and talar bone stress in his left ankle.
Edey underwent surgery on the same ankle last June and hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to the ongoing injury. The Grizzlies are expected to provide a clearer timeline for the big man's return to action following his surgery, though it wouldn't be shocking to see the 22-36 Grizzlies shut him down for the remainder of the season. Edey is expected to make a full recovery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Edey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 272 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March2 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 254 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 236 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Edey See More