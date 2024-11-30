Zach Edey Injury: Won't play Sunday

Edey (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal on Friday, head coach Taylor Jenkins relayed that Edey should return to action in the upcoming week. While Edey won't play Sunday, his next opportunity to play will be against the Mavericks on Tuesday. Brandon Clarke will continue to start at center for the Grizzlies due to Edey's injury.