Zach Edey Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Edey (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Edey rolled his ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Denver, and the rookie big man was diagnosed with a sprained ankle. It's unlikely Edey will be able to suit up for the Grizzlies' second leg of a back-to-back Wednesday against the 76ers. While Edey is sidelined, Jay Huff should see additional playing time off the bench behind starting center Brandon Clarke.