Zach Edey Injury: Won't return Friday

Edey (nose) will not return to Friday's game against the Spurs. He finished with four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds and one assist in seven minutes.

Edey took an elbow to the face which drew a lot of blood from his nose. The Grizzlies were quick to rule him out, and the lopsided score in Memphis' favor may have factored into the decision. Santi Aldama had the hot hand off the bench and was likely to close this game anyways.