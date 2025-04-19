Zach Edey News: Another double-double Friday

Edey contributed 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game win over Dallas.

Edey continues to play his best basketball of the season, recording his second straight double-double. He has now logged at least 30 minutes in five straight games, playing typical starters minutes after consistency had been an issue throughout his rookie campaign. With Brandon Clarke (knee) unavailable for the remainder of the season, Edey has been thrust into a more sizeable role. In 13 games over the past month, he has averaged 10.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game. He should continue to play a crucial role when the Grizzlies take on the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, a team that has the ability to play big, with the likes of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.