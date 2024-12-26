Zach Edey News: Dominant double-double vs. Toronto

Edey closed with 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Thursday's 155-126 victory over Toronto.

Edey pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds Thursday and co-led the Grizzlies in scoring with Jaren Jackson. It was Edey's fourth double-double of the season, and the rookie out of Purdue is averaging 11.1 points on 59.5 percent shooting, 7.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over 21.6 minutes per game.