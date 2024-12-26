Zach Edey News: Dominant double-double vs. Toronto
Edey closed with 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Thursday's 155-126 victory over Toronto.
Edey pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds Thursday and co-led the Grizzlies in scoring with Jaren Jackson. It was Edey's fourth double-double of the season, and the rookie out of Purdue is averaging 11.1 points on 59.5 percent shooting, 7.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over 21.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now