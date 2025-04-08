Zach Edey News: Dominates glass in victory

Edey amassed 17 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-100 victory over the Hornets.

Edey has been a glass-crashing machine as of late, averaging 17.3 boards per contest across his last four outings. The rookie big man isn't quite a consistent double-double threat due to his inconsistent scoring output, but he was Memphis' third-leading scorer Tuesday. Edey has also blocked at least one shot in each of his last seven appearances.