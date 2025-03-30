Zach Edey News: Double-doubles in defeat
Edey accumulated 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 134-127 loss to the Lakers.
Edey made his return to the starting five on Saturday, recording his 10th double-double over 59 regular-season appearances. The 23-year-old also tallied a game-high three blocks, marking his fifth outing with multiple swats this month. Over his last five outings (two starts), the rookie first-round pick has averaged 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 18.4 minutes per contest.
