Zach Edey News: Erupts in loss to Nets
Edey notched 25 points (11-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 29 minutes during Monday's 106-104 loss to the Nets.
Edey made his second three-pointer of the campaign and posted his second straight double-double. He was feeling it tonight and the Grizzlies made a concerted effort to feed him looks, but he also generated his own with five offensive boards. His fantasy arrow is pointed straight up after this breakout performance.
