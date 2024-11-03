Zach Edey News: First career double-double

Edey had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Saturday's 124-107 win over the 76ers.

Edey recorded the first double-double of his career, while also playing at least 22 minutes for the second straight game. Despite starting in all seven games thus far, it's been a struggle for Edey in terms of adjusting to the NBA. However, he does appear to be slowly figuring things out, a welcome sight for anyone still utilizing him on a nightly basis.