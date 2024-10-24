Zach Edey News: Fouls out in regular-season debut

Edey provided five points (2-4 FG, 1-5 FT) and five rebounds across 15 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 126-124 victory over the Jazz.

There's no question this is not the way Edey would've thought his NBA debut would end up, as the rookie looked outmatched on defense and was unable to use his size to his advantage. He should remain the starting center for the time being and will be given every opportunity to adjust to the pace of the league, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned about his forgettable rookie debut.