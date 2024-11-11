Zach Edey News: Four steals off bench in win

Edey supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-89 win over the Trail Blazers.

Edey has scored in double digits off the bench in his last two appearances, but he's also emerged as a reliable defensive presence -- which shouldn't be surprising given his size and defensive instincts. Edey is averaging 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in November.