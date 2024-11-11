Fantasy Basketball
Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey News: Four steals off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Edey supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-89 win over the Trail Blazers.

Edey has scored in double digits off the bench in his last two appearances, but he's also emerged as a reliable defensive presence -- which shouldn't be surprising given his size and defensive instincts. Edey is averaging 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in November.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
