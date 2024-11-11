Zach Edey News: Four steals off bench in win
Edey supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-89 win over the Trail Blazers.
Edey has scored in double digits off the bench in his last two appearances, but he's also emerged as a reliable defensive presence -- which shouldn't be surprising given his size and defensive instincts. Edey is averaging 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in November.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now