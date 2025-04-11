Fantasy Basketball
Zach Edey

Zach Edey News: Grabs 16 boards in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Edey racked up eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to Denver.

Edey continues to dominate the glass, hauling down at least 16 rebounds for the third time in the past four games. His role had solidified following a season-ending knee injury to Brandon Clarke. Edey has now played at least 28 minutes in six consecutive games, serving as more of a typical starting center.

