Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey News: Moving back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 7:32pm

Edey is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Grizzlies have decided to tweak things in their frontcourt for this game, and Edey will move to a bench role since the starting frontcourt will feature Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson. Edey is averaging 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game across 10 appearances in March.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
