Zach Edey News: Muted effort against Magic

Edey racked up two points (1-2 FG), six rebounds and two blocks across 12 minutes during Friday's 105-104 win over Orlando.

Edey is now on a five-game streak of scoring five points or less, and his 12 minutes were his lowest since Jan. 17 against the Spurs (seven) as the Grizzlies leaned heavily on Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama off the bench. Edey has gone through stretches of low output on the box score, but the rookie first-round pick is capable of logging a double-double on any given night. He'll look to bounce back against Donovan Mitchell and the East-leading Cavaliers on Sunday, who could be without Jarrett Allen (hand) for that game.