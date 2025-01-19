Fantasy Basketball
Zach Edey News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Edey (nose) is not on the injury report and will be available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Edey exited Friday's win over the Spurs after receiving a blow to his nose, but the big man will be fine and should handle his regular workload Monday. Edey is averaging 4.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game in seven contests since returning to the starting lineup on Jan. 4.

