Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey News: Notches 15 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 10:08am

Edey provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks.

Jaren Jackson left this game early with an ankle sprain, and it's unclear if he'll be forced to miss additional time. If Jackson does end up missing some action, Edey could have a higher floor in fantasy formats. The rookie center has been pretty quiet lately, averaging 7.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over his last 10 games.

