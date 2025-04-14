Fantasy Basketball
Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey News: Off report for Play-In Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Edey (ankle) is off the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors.

Edey is set to return to game action after missing Sunday's win over the Mavericks in Memphis' regular-season finale. The rookie big man has started in each of his last eight appearances, averaging 9.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists across 27.8 minutes per contest in that span.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies

