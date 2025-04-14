Zach Edey News: Off report for Play-In Game

Edey (ankle) is off the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors.

Edey is set to return to game action after missing Sunday's win over the Mavericks in Memphis' regular-season finale. The rookie big man has started in each of his last eight appearances, averaging 9.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists across 27.8 minutes per contest in that span.