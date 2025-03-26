Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey News: Posts 15 points in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Edey accumulated 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 140-103 victory over the Jazz.

Although Jay Huff got the first crack at absorbing Jaren Jackson's missing production, Edey took over and contributed seven points in the fourth quarter. Although Edey has been relegated to backup duty, he has the ability to rack up rebounds quickly when given the opportunity.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now