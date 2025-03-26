Zach Edey News: Posts 15 points in blowout

Edey accumulated 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 140-103 victory over the Jazz.

Although Jay Huff got the first crack at absorbing Jaren Jackson's missing production, Edey took over and contributed seven points in the fourth quarter. Although Edey has been relegated to backup duty, he has the ability to rack up rebounds quickly when given the opportunity.