Zach Edey News: Pulls down 14 rebounds

Edey provided three points (1-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Clippers.

Edey couldn't generate much on offense, but made up for it by pulling down a career-high 14 rebounds. The rookie center has so far turned 21.3 minutes per game into 12th-round fantasy value in nine-category formats with averages of 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.1 blocks.