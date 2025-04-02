Zach Edey News: Pulls down 16 rebounds Tuesday

Edey contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 134-125 loss to Golden State.

Edey recorded a double-double for the second time across his last three starts, and the rookie big man continues to show he can be an imposing presence on the defensive end, either on the glass or as a rim protector. The offensive game is slowly coming around, but there's no question Edey has improved drastically since the start of the season, even if his numbers don't tell the whole story. The rookie is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game since the All-Star break.