Zach Edey News: Returns to starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Edey is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Edey will return to the Grizzlies' starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 6, and he does it after delivering 13 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to the Lakers on Sunday, Dec. 15. The rookie big man is averaging 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game in a starting role across nine appearances this season.

