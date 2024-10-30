Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey News: Shakes off questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Edey (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Edey will play through a sore right calf and likely remain in the starting lineup. However, it hasn't been a great start for the rookie. He's averaging only 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.3 blocks in 16.0 minutes through his first four regular-season appearances.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now