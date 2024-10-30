Zach Edey News: Shakes off questionable tag

Edey (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Edey will play through a sore right calf and likely remain in the starting lineup. However, it hasn't been a great start for the rookie. He's averaging only 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.3 blocks in 16.0 minutes through his first four regular-season appearances.