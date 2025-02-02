Zach Edey News: Sixth double-double Sunday

Edey closed with 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 victory over Milwaukee.

Edey lost some playing time down the stretch Sunday to Santi Aldama, but that didn't stop the former from producing his sixth double-double of the season. The rookie first-rounder continues to start for the Grizzlies, but he's yet to reach the 30-minute marker in a game this year. Even so, Edey remains a strong source of swats and boards to go with a high field-goal percentage for fantasy managers in category-based settings.