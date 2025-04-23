Fantasy Basketball
Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey News: Struggles in 26 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Edey had four points (2-3 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Outside of Jaren Jackson's performance in Game 2, Memphis hasn't gotten much out of their frontcourt in this series. In his first two playoff appearances, Edey has averaged a mere 4.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks on 50.0 percent shooting in 23.0 minutes per contest. It wouldn't be a surprise to see some rotation changes for Game 3.

