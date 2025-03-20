Zach Edey News: Struggles in loss

Edey provided six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 loss to Portland.

Edey and Donovan Clingan started opposite each other, summoning memories of last year's NCAA Championship game. Clingan had Edey's number during Wednesday's loss, as foul trouble limited the rookie to only 11 minutes on the floor. Brandon Clarke (knee) went down with an injury during the game, which may require a usage increase from Edey if the injury keeps Clarke out.