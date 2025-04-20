Zach Edey News: Top rebounder in blowout defeat

Edey closed Sunday's 131-80 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes.

Edey had a quiet outing offensively in Sunday's Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs, but lead the way on the glass by pacing all Grizzlies in rebounds and finishing one board shy of the double-digit mark. Edey was strong on the boards for Memphis during the regular season, hauling in nine or more rebounds in 29 contests. Look for Edey to continue to be a big part of the Grizzlies' effort to try and control the glass against a talented Thunder squad.