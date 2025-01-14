Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey News: Underwhelms in tight loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 9:52am

Edey posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in 24 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 120-118 loss to Houston.

Edey's minutes have declined over the past two weeks while Memphis has regained nearly full health. Over his past six performances, the rookie center has failed to record double-digit points or rebounds, averaging 5.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.5 minutes. He'll bounce back sooner than later, but his upside is relatively capped when the team is at full strength, especially in the frontcourt.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now