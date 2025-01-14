Zach Edey News: Underwhelms in tight loss Monday

Edey posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in 24 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 120-118 loss to Houston.

Edey's minutes have declined over the past two weeks while Memphis has regained nearly full health. Over his past six performances, the rookie center has failed to record double-digit points or rebounds, averaging 5.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.5 minutes. He'll bounce back sooner than later, but his upside is relatively capped when the team is at full strength, especially in the frontcourt.